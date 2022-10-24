Cyclone Sitrang: West Bengal braces for impact as the cyclone moves north

The cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' over Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal on 24 and 25 October. The weather department also issued warnings of possible impact in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal.

