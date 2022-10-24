Cyclone Sitrang: West Bengal braces for impact as the cyclone moves north

Cyclone Sitrang: West Bengal braces for impact as the cyclone moves north2 min read . 05:37 AM IST
- West Bengal administration is preparing for the upcoming cyclone Sitrang which is moving towards the state and is likely to impact several districts
The cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' over Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal on 24 and 25 October. The weather department also issued warnings of possible impact in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal.
"Due to the cyclonic storm over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a severe cyclonic storm, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till 25th Ocober'2022," IMD's statement said.
In a few hours, the cyclonic storm is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm and can damage the thatched hut, the weather department said.
As per its advisory, the department suggested major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads and waterlogging in the low lying areas of Corporation and Municipality.
"Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25 early morning," the department further said.
On Monday, the wind speed which is currently around 40-50 kmph will gust to 60 kmph and then will further increase to 60-80 or even 90 kmph over North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor-in-council Debasish Kumar, informed news agency ANI, that the necessary precautions are being taken. "Necessary precautions regarding the cyclone ('Sitrang') have been worked out. More impact is expected in Kolkata, so teams will be deployed in the control room & every borough office for 24 hours," he said.
The Sundarbans in West Bengal and Bangladesh will be impacted by Cyclone Sitrang' with the tidal waves expected to reach six meters in height due to the combined effect of the weather system and the astronomical tide.
