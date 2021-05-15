Cyclone Taukate: Indian Railways cancels several trains till 21 May. Full list

Indian Railways' Western Railway zone today in a notification said that in view of the cyclonic warning storm ‘Tauktae’, it has been decided to cancel/short terminate some trains for the safety of passengers and train operations.

Cyclonic storm Tauktae had intensified and was heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday evening.

According to the statement issued by a senior railway official of Western Railway who said that due to the cyclone warning in coastal Gujarat region on 17 and 18 May, 2021, some trains will be cancelled/short terminated on the dates mentioned below.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

Trains cancelled for 15 May

1. Train No 09070 Varanasi – Okha

2. Train No 09206 Howrah – Porbandar

3. Train No 06506 Ksr Bengaluru - Gandhidham

Trains cancelled for 16 May

1. Train No 09115 Dadar - Bhuj

2. Train No 09455 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj

3. Train No 09003 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj

4. Train No 02945 Mumbai Central – Okha

5. Train No 04321 Bareily – Bhuj

6. Train No 01464 Jabalpur – Somnath

7. Train No 04680 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Jamnagar

8. Train No 09566 Dehradun – Okha

9. Train No 08401 Puri -Okha

10. Train No 09270 Muzaffarpur – Porbandar

11. Train No 09094 Santragachi – Porbandar

Trains cancelled for 17 May

1. Train No 09115 Dadar - Bhuj

2. Train No 09455 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj

3. Train No 02971 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus

4. Train No 02972 Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus

5. Train No 02945 Mumbai Central – Okha

6. Train No 01465 Somnath - Jabalpur

7. Train No 04322 Bhuj - Bareily

8. Train No 02755 Rajkot – Secunderbad

9. Train No 02756 Secunderbad - Rajkot

10. Train No 09456 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus

11. Train No 09004 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus

12. Train No 09116 Bhuj - Dadar

13. Train No 04321 Bareily – Bhuj

14. Train No 01466 Jabalpur – Somnath

15. Train No 04678 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Hapa

16. Train No 01192 Pune – Bhuj

17. Train No 09238 Rewa – Rajkot

18. Train No 09240 Bilaspur – Hapa

19. Train No 09572 Bhavnagar – Surendranagar

20. Train No 09513 Rajkot – Veraval

21. Train No 09503 Surendranagar - Bhavnagar

22. Train No 09514 Veraval - Rajkot

Trains cancelled for 18 May

1. Train No 09116 Bhuj – Dadar

2. Train No 09456 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus

3. Train No 02946 Okha - Mumbai Central

4. Train No 01463 Somnath - Jabalpur

5. Train No 04312 Bhuj - Bareily

6. Train No 09204 Porbandar – Secunderabad

7. Train No 02941 Bhavnagar – Asansol

8. Train No 06505 Gandhidham -Ksr Bengaluru

9. Train No 04677 Hapa - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

10. Train No 09572 Bhavnagar - Surendranagar

11. Train No 09513 Rajkot - Veraval

12. Train No 09503 Surendranagar - Bhavnagar

13. Train No 09514 Veraval - Rajkot

Trains cancelled for 19 May

1. Train No 08402 Okha – Puri

2. Train No 01191 Bhuj – Pune

3. Train No 09203 Secunderabad – Porbandar

4. Train No 04679 Jamnagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

5. Train No 02946 Okha - Mumbai Central

Trains cancelled for 20 May

1. Train No 02942 Asansol - Bhavnagar

(Trains cancelled for 21 May

1. Train No 09565 Okha – Dehradun

SHORT TERMINATION/SHORT ORIGINATION OF TRAINS

1. Train No 02974 Puri – Gandhidham of 15.05.2021 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad.

2. Train No 06733 Rameswaram – Okha of 14.05.2021 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad.

3. Train No 06734 Okha -Rameswaram of 18.05.2021 will short originate from Ahmedabad.

4. Train No 06338 Ernakulam – Okha of 14.05.2021 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad.

5. Train No 06337 Okha - Ernakulam of 17.05.2021 will short originate from Ahmedabad.

Many places in the coastal districts of Saurashtra will receive light to moderate rainfall, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts is likely on May 17, it said.

"Sea condition is likely to be very rough to high over the northwest Arabian sea along and off south Gujarat coast from May 17 morning, and very high to phenomenal from May 18 morning.

"Tidal wave of about 2-3 metres above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar district, and 1-2 metres along Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and 0.5-1 metre over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat," the advisory said.

