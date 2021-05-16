At least four people have lost their lives and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka has been affected amid the intensification of Cyclone Tauktae, said the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Sunday as reported by news agency ANI.

Over six districts including three coastal districts and three Malnad districts of Karnataka have received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae.

"We are closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas, I am in contact with district in-charges and ministers and DCs of the affected districts to ensure rescue and relief operations," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

"Due to cyclone Tauktae, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over 6 districts, 3 coastal districts and 3 Malnad districts in the past 24 hours. The rainfall is accompanied by gale winds speed reach 70 to 80 km/hour, gusting at times upto 90 km/per along and off Karnataka Coast. So far, 4 people have lost their lives, 73 villages affected," said the KSDMA in an official statement issued today.

It stated that 313 stations recorded more than 64.5 mm (Heavy) rainfall in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts from 8:30 am of May 15 to 8.30 am of May 16, 2021. The highest rainfall of 385 mm was recorded at Nada station, Kundapura taluk in Udupi district, said State Disaster Management Authority.

15 stations recorded greater than 200 mm of rainfall in Udupi district in the state. More than 64.5 mm (Heavy) rainfall was observed in 286 locations between 8:30 am of May 15 to 6:45 am of May 16, 2021 in the state, said KSDMA.

