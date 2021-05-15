With reports of Cyclone Tauktae approaching the Western Coast of India, Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday directed all concerned airports to undertake necessary precautionary measures. The airports have been advised to plan as per the SoP and guidelines to minimize the damage. The AAI also suspended the scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.

Earlier in the day, senior management at the AAI in a virtual meeting took stock of the preparedness of western coastal airports in Southern Region and Western Region. Following the meeting, the AAI decided to suspend operation of scheduled flights at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep.

"The airport will be made operational as and when cyclone passes the area," the statement said adding that the situation is consistently being monitored at the other airports and so far, nothing adverse is reported and all operations are normal.

Keeping safety in mind and to minimize damage to the airport infrastructure, airports are advised to plan as per as per the SoP and guidelines. To safeguard the Airport Infrastructures, precautionary measures as per check lists for Pre-Cyclone and Post-Cyclone are being ensured by concerned airports, the statement said.

IMD issued weather forecast regarding Pre-Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts (Depression over Lakshadweep area). As per the forecast, it is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and intensify further.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning and Warning has been issued for Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (Ghat districts) and Karnataka (coastal and adjoining Ghat districts), the AAI said.

Earlier in the day ANI quoting AAI reported that there is no immediate plan to shut airports in the wake of cyclone Tauktae as there is no clarity about areas that will be "most affected" due to the natural disaster.

"Right now it is not clear that which area will be most affected due to the cyclone. We do not have a plan to shut the airports as of now," the official said as quoted by ANI.

"After IMD alerted us about the recent cyclone Tauktae, AAI is closely monitoring the weather patterns and how it will affect... Accordingly, if the parameters are not in accordance with the aircraft operation then only we will take action," AAI senior official told ANI.

"It is an operational measure and we are taking care of all these things... All our airport operation personnel, airport directors, and ATCs of the respective airports are trained to deal with such a calamity and they have handled it before as well. Therefore, we are following the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)

