The Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai is now opened to commute, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced in a tweet on Tuesday. In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, the sea-link was closed on Monday due to the strong winds.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rain, forcing the authorities to suspend airport and rail services, and shut Bandra-Worli sea link.

''Dear Mumbaikars, Bandra-Worli sea link is now open to commute,'' BMC tweeted.

Mumbai received 230 mm rainfall due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae, with a weather expert claiming it to be the highest 24-hour downpour in May in the recorded history. As per the IMD's calculations, rainfall above 204.5 mm is considered as extremely heavy,

The cyclone which was categorised as "extremely severe" weakened to a "very severe" storm after making landfall, the Indian Meteorological department said. The intensity is set to reduce further in the next few hours, it added.

The cyclone has killed at least 16 people and left a trail of destruction as it brushed past the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, authorities said.

