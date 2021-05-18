Cyclone Tauktae: Bandra-Worli sea link now open for commute, says BMC

Cyclone Tauktae: Bandra-Worli sea link now open for commute, says BMC1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- Mumbai also witnessed heavy rain, forcing the authorities to suspend airport and rail services, and shut Bandra-Worli sea link.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai is now opened to commute, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced in a tweet on Tuesday. In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, the sea-link was closed on Monday due to the strong winds.
The Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai is now opened to commute, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced in a tweet on Tuesday. In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, the sea-link was closed on Monday due to the strong winds.
Mumbai witnessed heavy rain, forcing the authorities to suspend airport and rail services, and shut Bandra-Worli sea link.
Mumbai witnessed heavy rain, forcing the authorities to suspend airport and rail services, and shut Bandra-Worli sea link.
''Dear Mumbaikars, Bandra-Worli sea link is now open to commute,'' BMC tweeted.
Mumbai received 230 mm rainfall due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae, with a weather expert claiming it to be the highest 24-hour downpour in May in the recorded history. As per the IMD's calculations, rainfall above 204.5 mm is considered as extremely heavy,
The cyclone which was categorised as "extremely severe" weakened to a "very severe" storm after making landfall, the Indian Meteorological department said. The intensity is set to reduce further in the next few hours, it added.
The cyclone has killed at least 16 people and left a trail of destruction as it brushed past the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, authorities said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!