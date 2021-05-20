Most of the casualties were due to incidents of wall collapse due to the cyclone
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced a compensation of ₹50,000 for those who were injured due to the cyclonic storm
As many as 53 people have lost their lives in incidents related to cyclone Tauktae in different parts of Gujarat, officials said on Thursday.
Most of the casualties were due to incidents of wall collapse due to the cyclone, which made a landfall on Monday night near Una town in Gir-Somnath and wreaked havoc for around 28 hours before it weakened into a depression, an official from the State Emergency Operations Centre said.