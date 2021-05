With the recovery of four more bodies, the death toll on barge P305 which sank during Cyclone Tauktae fury rose to 70 on Sunday, the Navy said as quoted by news agency PTI. The navy further said, it is continuing the search for 16 more people missing from the barge and tugboat Varaprada.

The list of those missing may get a lot shorter if it is confirmed that the 14 bodies recovered along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts in the last few days are those of the barge and tugboat personnel, an official said.

"Those found ashore are yet to be identified," the official said. While eight bodies were recovered on Raigad coast in Maharashtra, six were found on Valsad coast in Gujarat.

The barge which had 261 personnel on board, sank on Monday. Navy divers on Saturday located the wreckage of P305.

The search for the missing personnel will continue through the night, the official said. The Navy also deployed specialised diving teams to boost the search and rescue (SAR) operations.

While all the 440 persons on barges Gal Constructor and Support Station 3 (SS-3) and drillship Sagar Bhushan were brought ashore to safety recently, Naval and Coast Guard vessels and aircraft scoured the waters off the Mumbai coast as the search and rescue operations entered the seventh day on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

