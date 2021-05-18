Cyclonic storm Tauktae destroyed a sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the iconic Gateway of India, civic officials said on Tuesday. Besides, some jetty stones in the vicinity were also displaced due to the cyclone. The huge tidal waves in the Arabia Sea threw heaps of garbage at the Gateway of India as the cyclonic storm passed close to the Mumbai coast.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said they picked up four trucks of garbage from the premises of the monument after the cyclonic storm subsided.

However, the main structure of the historic monument did not suffer any damage but a portion of the footpath near it caved-in.

"A number basalt stones near the Gateway of India have got dislodged with the impact of the cyclone and a small portion of the footpath there caved-in," the official said.

View Full Image After effects of Cyclone Tauktae near Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)





Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the monument on Tuesday and reviewed the damage caused in the premises and the cleanliness work undertaken there by the civic body.

"There is no damage to the main structure, but the sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the Gateway of India have been damaged. Due to the impact of the tidal waves and wind, some of the jetty stones came off and were thrown five metres away," Pednekar told PTI news agency.

