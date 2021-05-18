Cyclone Tauktae destroys safety wall, footpath near Gateway of India in Mumbai

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
However, the main structure of the historic monument did not suffer any damage but a portion of the footpath near it caved-in
The huge tidal waves in the Arabia Sea threw heaps of garbage at the Gateway of India
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cyclonic storm Tauktae destroyed a sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the iconic Gateway of India, civic officials said on Tuesday. Besides, some jetty stones in the vicinity were also displaced due to the cyclone. The huge tidal waves in the Arabia Sea threw heaps of garbage at the Gateway of India as the cyclonic storm passed close to the Mumbai coast.
Cyclonic storm Tauktae destroyed a sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the iconic Gateway of India, civic officials said on Tuesday. Besides, some jetty stones in the vicinity were also displaced due to the cyclone. The huge tidal waves in the Arabia Sea threw heaps of garbage at the Gateway of India as the cyclonic storm passed close to the Mumbai coast.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said they picked up four trucks of garbage from the premises of the monument after the cyclonic storm subsided.
"There is no damage to the main structure, but the sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the Gateway of India have been damaged. Due to the impact of the tidal waves and wind, some of the jetty stones came off and were thrown five metres away," Pednekar told PTI news agency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!