Chairing a high level meeting with the chief ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra and administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, which are likely to remain affected by Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ , Union home minister Amit Shah asked authorities to make adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain. He further directed them to evacuate patients in timely manner from covid care centres that are likely to be damaged by the cyclone.

Shah ensured the state and UT authorities that a 24x7 control room has been set up which can be contacted at any time for any assistance. Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have also been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial sorties. He further directed the authorities to ensure that people are safely evacuated and all essential services maintained, including health and oxygen facilities, power, telecommunications, drinking water etc. and that these are restored immediately in case there is any damage.

Shah take stock of preparedness of health facilities amid COVID surge

The home minister specifically reviewed the preparedness of all health facilities in the areas likely to be impacted by the cyclone. And accordingly he directed the authorities to make adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities.

Further, he advised them to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals, keeping in view likely disruption of movement of vehicles.

"For the health facilities, likely to fall on cyclone path, Home Minister directed them to make adequate arrangements for securing them from losses and for evacuation of patients. They were also told to ensure safety of temporary hospitals set up near the oxygen generating plants, in case needed, their patients may be shifted to other hospitals," the official statement said.

Home Minister reviews the impact on oxygen generation plants

Reviewing the impact of the cyclone on the oxygen generation plants in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Shah advised the states to make advance planning for keeping a buffer stock of oxygen for 2 days and movement of oxygen tankers to allocated states, so that in case of any disruption, supply to allocated States is not impacted.

Home Minister also directed to make necessary arrangements for safety of power plants to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospitals and health facilities. He said that likely cyclone affected areas in Gujarat consist- sof industrial cluster so their safety must be ensured and industry should also remain alert.

He assured them of all cooperation of the Centre and said that maximum resources, government and private both, should be utilized to tackle the situation.

Home Minister also directed District collectors to coordinate with the private industries and ensure that their disaster management wing are totally geared up.

