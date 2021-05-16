Shah ensured the state and UT authorities that a 24x7 control room has been set up which can be contacted at any time for any assistance. Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have also been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial sorties. He further directed the authorities to ensure that people are safely evacuated and all essential services maintained, including health and oxygen facilities, power, telecommunications, drinking water etc. and that these are restored immediately in case there is any damage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}