The Centre on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of the state agencies because of the Cyclonic Storm Tauktae in the Arabian Sea.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and with chief secretaries of the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu as well as Advisors to the Administrators of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Gauba stressed that all measures should be taken to evacuate people in areas affected by the cyclone Tauktae so as to ensure zero loss of life.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that all steps should also be taken to avoid disruption of the functioning of hospitals and Covid Care Centres. He also said that there should be the maintenance of a regular supply of oxygen to them.

"Necessary arrangements have been made in this regard to ensure uninterrupted functioning of hospitals and Covid Care Centres, along with ensuring generation and supply of oxygen to Covid facilities across the country," Gauba said.

Gauba also directed states that preparatory arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services should be ensured. He also urged to maintain adequate stocks of food grains, drinking water, and other essential supplies.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that they have made available 79 teams in the affected states and 22 additional teams have also been kept in readiness.

Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and the Coast Guard along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed.

Nearly 2,500 government rescuer workers have been deployed in six states on Cyclone Tauktae's path — Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa — equipped with wireless radios, satellite phones, cutters and tools needed for post-cyclone operations.

The storm, moving at a speed of 11 kilometers per hour (7 miles per hour), was currently 660 kilometers (410 miles) south-southeast of Veraval in Gujarat state, the India Meteorological Department said.

