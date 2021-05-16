Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cyclone Tauktae: Ensure uninterrupted working of Covid Care Centres, hospitals, says govt

Cyclone Tauktae: Ensure uninterrupted working of Covid Care Centres, hospitals, says govt

Premium
High tide waves lashed the coast at Shanghumughom beach due to the formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea in Kerala.
2 min read . 03:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Gauba stressed that all measures should be taken to evacuate people in areas affected by the cyclone Tauktae so as to ensure zero loss of life
  • Gauba also directed states that preparatory arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services should be ensured

The Centre on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of the state agencies because of the Cyclonic Storm Tauktae in the Arabian Sea.

The Centre on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of the state agencies because of the Cyclonic Storm Tauktae in the Arabian Sea.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and with chief secretaries of the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu as well as Advisors to the Administrators of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and with chief secretaries of the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu as well as Advisors to the Administrators of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Gauba stressed that all measures should be taken to evacuate people in areas affected by the cyclone Tauktae so as to ensure zero loss of life.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that all steps should also be taken to avoid disruption of the functioning of hospitals and Covid Care Centres. He also said that there should be the maintenance of a regular supply of oxygen to them.

"Necessary arrangements have been made in this regard to ensure uninterrupted functioning of hospitals and Covid Care Centres, along with ensuring generation and supply of oxygen to Covid facilities across the country," Gauba said.

Gauba also directed states that preparatory arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services should be ensured. He also urged to maintain adequate stocks of food grains, drinking water, and other essential supplies.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that they have made available 79 teams in the affected states and 22 additional teams have also been kept in readiness.

Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and the Coast Guard along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Bengaluru residents face difficulties in securing COVAXIN doses

1 min read . 03:00 PM IST
Premium

Cairn identifies $70 bn Indian assets for seizing to recover amount due from govt

5 min read . 02:32 PM IST
Premium

Punjab: Covid-19 curfew extended in Ludhiana to check surge. Details here

1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19: Daily recoveries outnumber new cases for 5th time in last 6 days

1 min read . 02:29 PM IST

Nearly 2,500 government rescuer workers have been deployed in six states on Cyclone Tauktae's path — Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa — equipped with wireless radios, satellite phones, cutters and tools needed for post-cyclone operations.

The storm, moving at a speed of 11 kilometers per hour (7 miles per hour), was currently 660 kilometers (410 miles) south-southeast of Veraval in Gujarat state, the India Meteorological Department said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!