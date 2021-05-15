New Delhi: Flight operations at Lakshadweep's Agatti airport have been suspended at least till 16 May as Cyclone Tauktae approaches the western coast of the country, state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Saturday.

"The airport will be made operational as and when the cyclone passes the area," it said in a statement, adding that the senior management was monitoring the situation at the other airports though nothing adverse has been reported yet.

"To safeguard the Airport Infrastructures, precautionary measures as per check lists for Pre-Cyclone and Post-Cyclone are being ensured by concerned airports," it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep islands had turned into a deep depression and may intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

The IMD warning has been issued to other states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu (Ghat districts) and Karnataka (coastal and adjoining Ghat districts).

