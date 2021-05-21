Subscribe
Home >News >India >Cyclone Tauktae: Goa suffered losses to the tune of 146 crore, says CM

Cyclone Tauktae: Goa suffered losses to the tune of 146 crore, says CM

Goa suffered losses to the tune of 146 crore
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The state government has considered all kind of losses in its assessment, including those faced by the fishing community as its members could not venture into the sea due to cyclonic winds for three days, CM said
  • The state faced such a cyclone for the firsts time since 1994, he said

Due to cyclone Tauktae, Goa has suffered losses to the tune of 146 crore, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday as quoted by PTI.

As per the government record, scores of houses suffered major damages and thousands of trees were uprooted. Two persons had died. Further, power supply at various places in the state got snapped from Saturday night.

Sawant said, "The state government has considered all kind of losses in its assessment, including those faced by the fishing community as its members could not venture into the sea due to cyclonic winds for three days."

“The figure of 146 crore has been worked out, which includes losses due to ban on fishing for three days, destruction to various assets of electricity department, damages to buildings of education department and destruction of private properties," he added.

Damage to agricultural crops has also been included in this figure, Sawant added. “The state faced such a cyclone for the firsts time since 1994," he said.

The CM said, disaster management teams were on the field to tackle the situation arising out of the cyclonic winds.

Apologizing to the people for disruption of power and drinking water supply for a few days in certain parts of the state, he said, "The work of restoring the power supply took time due to scarcity of manpower in the state. We had to hire manpower from outside the state to restore the supply."

The chief minister said that after this experience, the state government has decided to ramp up its disaster response and purchase some necessary equipment.

