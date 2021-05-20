According to the Gujarat government, 45 persons lost their lives in incidents related to the cyclone which hit the state on Monday night.
The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae that ravaged coastal areas of the state.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who made the compensation announcement, said those injured in cyclone-triggered incidents will get ₹50,000 each, said a state government release.
This financial assistance is in addition to the central government's compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured persons, it said.
Tauktae triggered heavy rains from Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat. Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout, it said.
In a video message, Rupani said his government's focus is on restoration of communication and electricity infrastructure and repair of damaged roads.
Rupani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier in the day conducted an aerial survey of areas hit by the cyclone, for announcing a package of ₹1,000 crore for the state to carry out "immediate relief activities".
After hitting the coast on Monday night, cyclone Tauktae remained active on Gujarat's landmass for around 28 hours and passed from the Saurashtra coast till Banaskantha in the north, said Rupani.