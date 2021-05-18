Subscribe
Home >News >India >Cyclone Tauktae impact: Widespread rainfall likely over North-West India for next two days

Cyclone Tauktae impact: Widespread rainfall likely over North-West India for next two days

Heavy rain due to cyclone Tauktae leads to water logging at a road in Jabalpur.
08:33 PM IST

  • Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over North-West India with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places said IMD in a statement

Tauktae has now weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and will gradually become a "deep depression" as it moves northwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over North-West India with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and heavy fall at isolated places over Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on 19th May," said IMD in a statement.

"Rainfall very likely to decrease from May 20 with scattered to fairly widespread rain over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP, Himachal & Uttrakhand with heavy to very heavy rain at places over U'khand and heavy rain at places over Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & UP on 20 May," it further added.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm dumped heavy showers in parts of the Gujarat, with as many as 35 talukas receiving over one inch of rainfall.

Heavy showers left many areas of Ahmedabad city inundated with knee-deep water during the day.

According to the IMD, most places in Gujarat and Saurashtra meteorological regions of the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, with heavy to very rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

