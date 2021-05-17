Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through southern states

Premium Several trees uprooted after strong winds and rainfall due to Cyclone Tauktae, in Panaji on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

According to the IMD, Tauktae, which has taken the form of a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening