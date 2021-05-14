A cyclonic disturbance has formed over Lakshadweep and the Arabian Sea, which will gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' alert for Kerala today and for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rain warning in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat in view of the rapid intensification of Cyclone Tauktae.

Due to the cyclonic disturbance, a "high intensity" cyclone will reach the Gujarat coast by 18 May evening, the IMD said.

Here are the top 10 updates on Cyclone Tauktae:

1) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects of cyclone 'Tauktae' that is developing in the Arabian Sea.

2) Taking to Twitter, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that these teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Out of the 53 teams, he said, 24 have been pre-deployed or stationed on the ground while the rest are on stand-by.

3) A 'Red' alert has been issued for today in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, and Lakshadweep.

Kerala | Rain lashes Kottayam as 'heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places' in the state: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/Mqmq5gal4u — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

An 'Orange' alert, indicating intermittent heavy rainfall, has been issued in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Idukki.

4) As per the met department and advisories issued by some of these coastal states, a pressure area had formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining the Lakshadweep area on Thursday.

"It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in the warning report.

5) The cyclonic storm will very likely intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

6) According to the IMD, strong winds, 40-50 km per hour is likely to hit the coastal regions. Wind speed may intensify to 70 km per hour on 15 May and reach 80 km per hour by 16 May.

14/05/2021: 14:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Viratnagar, Mahawa, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/kf5j4LCvnQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2021

7) "It [Cyclonic formation] is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm [Cyclone Tauktae] during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to intensify further. It is very likely to move initially north-northeastwards till today evening. It would then move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning," the IMD says.

8) According to the IMD, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered as heavy, while precipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours is termed as very heavy rainfall.

9) Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall. Similarly, the Gujarat coast will receive rainfall from 17 May onwards.

10) The name 'Tauktae' has been given by Myanmar which means 'gecko'. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of this year along the Indian coast.

