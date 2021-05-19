Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Diu in just a few hours to take stock of damages caused by cyclone Tauktae.

The Prime Minister will leave Delhi at 9.30 am on Wednesday and land at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. From Bhavnagar, the PM will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad after the aerial survey.

The cyclone, whose intensity had weakened by today but heavy rains are likely to continue, with wind speeds reaching 125 kilometre per hour, in several parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India. Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall in the coming few hours on Wednesday.

Cyclone Tauktae: Navy rescues 184 personnel from P305 barge

In search and rescue operations at Barge 'P305' 184 personnel rescued so far, the Navy said on Wednesday. "INS Kochi and INS Kolkata are returning to Mumbai harbour with rescuees. INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas, P8I aircraft and Seaking Helos continuing the rescue operation," the Indian Navy said.

Covid vaccination drive to resume on 20 May in Gujarat

Gujarat has temporarily suspended Covid vaccination drive for all categories from May 17 to 18 owing to cyclone Taukate.

However, the Gujarat Chief Minister said the vaccination process will restart from Thursday, May 20.

Tauktae impact: 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged in Gujarat

As many as 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummelled parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads.

Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in Gujarat.

Indian Navy rescue 317 people on board two barges; 93 people onboard P305 missing

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have so far rescued 317 people on board two barges that went adrift in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast.

However, a Navy official said, 390 more remain stranded or missing from offshore facilities.

The accommodation barge P305 which was servicing ONGC offshore operations has sunk, the official said, adding 180 of the 273 personnel on board were rescued till Tuesday.

Three barges and an oil rig with 707 personnel on board went adrift on Monday.

These included barge P305 with 273 persons, cargo barge GAL Constructor with 137 personnel on board, accommodation barge SS-3 with 196 personnel on board and the Sagar Bhushan oil rig with 101 personnel on board.

While all the 137 people on board the cargo barge GAL Constructor were rescued, 180 of the 273 onboard P305 have been rescued so far.

#CycloneTauktae Update on Search and Rescue Operations

Since the commencement of the SAR from PM 17 May 2021, 180 survivors have been recovered so far. https://t.co/EjlW6qlMej pic.twitter.com/vf153lu4lV — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) May 18, 2021





Weather department predicts rainfall in several north India's cities today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The rainfall would occur in-Delhi and NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sambhal, Amroha, Siyana, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Shikohabad, Firozabad, Tundla, Etah, Kasganj, Jalesar, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Jajau, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.





Cyclone Tauktae impacts weather in north India

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Deep Depression (Remnant of Tauktae) weakened into depression over South Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region at 5:30 am on Wednesday.

The cyclone will gradually into a Well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours, the IMD added.

Deep Depression (Remnant of Tauktae) weakened into depression over South Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region at 0530 hours IST of the 19th May, 2021. It is about 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur. To weaken gradually into a Well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/QzgTP05pOb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 19, 2021





Delhi, adjoining areas receive rain as Cyclone Tauktae weakens

Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh.

The rain brought down the temperature in the national capital to 23 degrees Celsius.

PM Modi to visit Gujarat today

PM Modi will be visiting Gujarat in just a few hours today to take stock of the situation as cyclone Tauktae's intensity weakens in the state.

33 dead, dozens missing as cyclone Tauktae batters Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other states

At least 33 people died and more than 90 were missing on Tuesday after cyclone Tauktae slammed India.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power. While more than 16,500 houses were damaged and 40,000 trees were uprooted.

Indian Navy continues search and rescue operations

The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 79 oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following cyclone Tauktae.

Navy spokesman Vivek Madhwal said five ships were scouring the site of the sinking of the barge "P305" in the Bombay High oilfield.

View Full Image Workers rescued from Barge P305, which had gone adrift amidst heavy rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Tauktae, (AFP)

