Cyclone Tauktae Live: After battering Gujarat, extremely severe cyclone weakens

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 'Extremely' Severe Cyclonic Storm, Tauktae is now weakening into a 'Very' severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in its latest update early Tuesday. The cyclone made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night and the weakening process is likely to continue for three hours. "The VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) ‘Tauktae’ lay entred at 0330 Hrs IST of 18th May over Saurashtra, near lat. 21.35°N and long. 71.20°E, about 80 KM north-northeast of Diu and 25 KM South of Amreli. The cyclone continues to show weakening trend. Eye is disorhanising, wall cloud is weakening," the IMD said.

Cyclone Tauktae - LIVE UPDATES

Road between Gujarat's Somnath district and Diu cleared by Army

Cyclone Tauktae: Rain, gusty winds in Una town of Saurashtra near Diu

IMD predicts rainfall in parts of UP

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Firozabad, Hathras, Narora, Raya, Iglas, Aligarh, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Etah, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jahangirabad, Khurja,Pahasu,Tundla,Agra, Jattari, Sikandra Rao,Jajau (U.P).

Blocked road cleared {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The road between Gujarat's Somnath district and the Union Territory of Diu (Daman and Diu), which was blocked due to fallen trees, has been cleared by the Army personnel for movement of vehicles.

The weather department said that the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 11:30 pm on May 17 over Saurashtra, about 30 km northeast of Diu. Rear sector of the eye wall region is entering into land.

