Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: The cyclonic storm has intensified and is expected to reach Gujarat coast by May 18. In its latest update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclonic storm "Tauktae lay centred at 2330 IST of 15th May over Arabian Sea about 170 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 520 km south of Mumbai". "It is very likely to intensify into a VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm), cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning," it said.

The cyclone is expected to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat. The IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu, namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, and Jamnagar.

LIVE UPDATES

Tauktae intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm

In its latest update posted on Twitter, the weather department informed that Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into very severe cyclonic storm.

The SCS “Tauktae intensified into a VSCS, lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 16th May about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat). cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2021





Trains that have been cancelled on Sunday

The Indian Railways has cancelled or short terminated some trains in view of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae'. List of trains that were scheduled for Sunday, but now cancelled - Train No 09115 Dadar - Bhuj, train No 09455 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj, train No 09003 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj, train No 02945 Mumbai Central - Okha, train No 04321 Bareily - Bhuj, train No 01464 Jabalpur - Somnath, train No 04680 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Jamnagar, train No 09566 Dehradun - Okha, train No 08401 Puri -Okha, train No 09270 Muzaffarpur - Porbandar, and train No 09094 Santragachi - Porbandar.

Forces on stand-by to deal with any situation

PM Modi yesterday held a high level meeting to review the preparedness of states, central ministries and different agencies. After his meeting, the PMO informed that Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of Army were on standby for deployment. Seven ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Units were also kept on standby along western coast. "Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the western coast. Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) are standby at Trivandrum, Kannur and other locations along western coast," the PMO said on Saturday.

Rainfall prediction for Gujarat

In its update issued on Saturday, the weather department said light to moderate rainfall was likely to commence over coastal districts of Saurashtra from Sunday afternoon. Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch and extremely heavy falls at isolated places ( in Junagarh and Gir Somnath Districts) on May 17. Heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch. Extremely heavy falls expected at isolated places (Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch districts) on May 18.

Rainfall prediction for Kerala

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Sunday (May 16) and heavy falls at isolated places on Monday (May 17).

71 relief camps opened across Kerala

The Kerala government has informed that 71 relief camps have been opened across the state to help those affected by the storm. In a tweet, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that in view of Cyclone Tauktae, 71 relief camps have been opened across the state to shelter those affected by sea erosion. Currently, the camps house 2,094 people from 543 families.

Kerala currently has 71 camps, 543 families, 2094 people.



Those being directed to move to Camps should do so without fail. #COVID19 safe camps are being set up, through @KeralaSDMA.



Carry Emergency Kits - Masks, Sanitiser, Medicines, Prescriptions, Certificates & Imp. Docs. https://t.co/WoNpfOTkRC — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 15, 2021





Damage expected in districts of Gujarat

The IMD has predicted major damage to thatched houses/huts, kutcha and pucca roads. Roof tops may blow off and unattached metal sheets may fly. Damage may also be caused to power and communication lines. "Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees. Moderate damage to banana and papaya trees. Large dead limbs blown from trees. Major damage to coastal crops. Damage to embankments/ salt pans," the department said

Mumbai shifts Covid patients

Maharashtra | In view of Cyclone Tauktae, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has shifted 580 Covid patients from jumbo centres to other facilities. Mumbai is expecting heavy showers today afternoon.

In view of Cyclone Tauktae, 580 COVID patients were shifted from jumbo centres to other facilities. Visuals from last night. pic.twitter.com/JOu90TKOf2 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclonic storm. The prime minister asked them to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.

