PM Modi yesterday held a high level meeting to review the preparedness of states, central ministries and different agencies. After his meeting, the PMO informed that Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of Army were on standby for deployment. Seven ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Units were also kept on standby along western coast. "Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the western coast. Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) are standby at Trivandrum, Kannur and other locations along western coast," the PMO said on Saturday.

