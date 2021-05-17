Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday. The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat. Three teams of the NDRF stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials told PTI.

In its update posted late night Sunday, the weather department said that very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 17 and May 18. "Extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at some places. At the time of landfall, winds speed is expected to be 155-165 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The IMD said that Tauktae was very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in evening of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar) around May 18 early morning.

LIVE UPDATES

50 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan has informed that 50 teams has been deployed in Gujarat. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Pradhan said that by the evening or late night, 50 teams will reach Gujarat. "We are constantly working on evacuation and awareness generation. Gujarat is most likely to experience the maximum impact," he added.

100 NDRF teams deployed in 5-6 states

NDRF DG SN Pradhan has informed that more than 100 teams have been deployed in 5-6 states. During a meeting with chief ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra, he said, the home minister said that our aim should be zero casualties and we are focusing on that.

Nearly 150,000 people will be moved from low-lying areas

The Gujarat government has said that nearly 150,000 people will be moved from villages and low-lying areas near the coast and directions have been issued. The storm is expected to reach Gujarat by Monday evening.

People living on coastal areas evacuated

In view of Cyclone Tauktae, people living on coastal areas of Malia in Junagadh were evacuated yesterday. Inspecting arrangements, Collector Sourabh Pardhi said that over 1200 people were evacuated and all precautionary measures were being taken with food and shelter arrangements.

Gujarat | In view of Cyclone Tauktae, people living on coastal areas of Malia in Junagadh were evacuated y'day. Inspecting arrangements,Collector Sourabh Pardhi said,"Over 1200 people evacuated. All precautionary measures are being taken with food & shelter arrangements in place" pic.twitter.com/pdtN8zCMlj — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

Latest update from IMD

IMD: As per the latest Satellite observation, the Vortex "Tauktae" lay centered at 18.3N/71.5E, with a ragged eye and at a distance of around 260 KM south-southeast of Diu. Convective bands are tightly wrapped.

#CycloneAlert As per the latest Satellite observation (INSAT-3DR) at 0430 IST, the Vortex "Tauktae" lay centered at 18.3N/71.5E, with a ragged eye & at a distance of around 260 KM south-southeast of Diu. Convective bands are tightly wrapped. pic.twitter.com/xQd4w1kJ9r — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021

In Maharashtra, two sisters -- 17 years old and 12 years old -- lost their lives and their mother seriously injured after a tree uprooted and collapsed on their hut due to strong cyclonic winds in Anchalwadi area of Jalgaon, the NDRF said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.