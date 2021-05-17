Cyclone Tauktae Live: Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, NDRF teams on standby

In its update posted late night Sunday, the weather department said that very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 17 and May 18. "Extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at some places. At the time of landfall, winds speed is expected to be 155-165 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

