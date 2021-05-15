As cyclone Tauktae intensified into a cyclonic storm, air carriers Vistara and IndiGo have stated that their flight operations are likely to be affected due to the adverse conditions.

Issuing a travel advisory, Vistara said that flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad might be impacted till 17 May.

IndiGo also said that flights to and from Kerala's Kannur will be impacted.

The airline tweeted, "Travel Advisory: Due to Cyclone Tauktae, flights to/from Kannur are impacted. You may visit Plan B to opt for alternate options or get a refund."

AAI review meeting

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said there is no immediate plan to shut airports in the wake of cyclone Tauktae as there is no clarity about areas that will be "most affected" due to the natural disaster, reported news agency ANI.

"Right now it is not clear that which area will be most affected due to the cyclone. We do not have a plan to shut the airports as of now," an official said.

A high-level operational review meeting of the AAI is underway with senior officials over the situation.

Cyclonic storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday morning that the cyclone, currently centred over Lakshadweep, intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts. https://t.co/KLRdEFp9rJ pic.twitter.com/ed435mJ9x9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2021

Flood warning

As cyclone Tauktae furthers closer into the Indian West Coast, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, predicting a severe flood situation in the two states.

Water levels are likely to reach 'danger' and highest flood levels, the CWC said.

As of 8 am on Saturday morning, rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu continued flowing in 'Severe situation', all three above their danger levels.

PM Modi to review situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review preparations against the upcoming cyclone Tauktae. Senior officials from the government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be present at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi appeals for assistance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to all those in need in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

"#CycloneAlert has been issued in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Cyclone Tauktae is already causing heavy rains in many areas. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to those in need. Please stay safe," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

#CycloneAlert has been issued in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Cyclone Tauktae is already causing heavy rains in many areas.



I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to those in need.



Please stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2021

Deep depression

On Friday night, the India Meteorological Department had informed that the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep had intensified into a deep depression and will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the following 12 hours.

"Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" (pronounced as Tau'Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central the Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts", the IMD had tweeted.

States to be impacted

The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The IMD had also predicted that the cyclone would hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

"Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning", tweeted the IMD.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials had assured on Friday that they were well prepared for cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams had been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams were on standby-ready for the 5 most vulnerable states.

Advisory in Kerala districts

Five districts in Kerala had been put under red alert by the IMD on Friday-Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

"According to the IMD, the low-pressure area in the south-eastern Arabian Sea has intensified into a severe depression. Even though Kerala is not in the predicted path of the cyclone, heavy rains, strong winds and strong sea gusts are expected in the State till May 16," Vijayan said in a press briefing.

He further said that nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as a precaution.

