Mumbai: Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are on orange alert while Raigad district has been put on red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Chief Minister Office (CMO) Maharashtra.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is closely monitoring the #CycloneTauktae situation in the State. So far, 12,420 citizens were relocated to safer places from the coastal areas. Mumbai, Thane & Palghar districts are on orange alert while Raigad district is on red alert," tweeted Maharashtra CMO.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) informed that operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain closed from 11 am to 4 pm today in view of the Cyclone Tauktae.

A heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds was today witnessed at the Gateway of India in Mumbai due to the effect of the cyclone.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 km per hour at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri.





