The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11 am till 2 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, the private airport has notified.

Cyclone Tauktae, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the East-central Arabian Sea, moved North-Northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph during the past six hours and further intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as Tauktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

In Mumbai, five temporary shelters each have been put up in 24 civic wards of the metropolis so that citizens can be shifted there, if necessary.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said.

Meanwhile, in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, two people died and another was injured after a tree fell on a hut, an official said. It wasn't clear if the incident was directly related to the severity of the cyclonic storm.

