Cyclone Tauktae: Due to Cyclone Tauktae, the Mumbai International Airport has been shut for three hours between 11 am and 2 pm. A number of flights will be impacted due to the suspension of operations at the airport. MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited) spokesperson has informed that a flight traveling from Chennai to Mumbai scheduled at 8.15 am today was diverted to Surat.

Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet have tweeted about the flights that will be impacted due to suspension of operations.


In a tweet, Vistara said flights to and from Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted. "Please visit airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no> to 9289228888 to check updated flights status.

IndiGo said that due to cyclone alert, the Mumbai Airport operations will be closed from 1100 hrs to 1400 hrs today. It said Surat and Vadodara Airport operations will be closed temporarily between 1100 hrs to 1800 hrs today.

"Please visit http://bit.ly/2QCfBUK to check the flight status. We'll keep you posted for further updates," IndiGo said.

