Home >News >India >Cyclone Tauktae : Mumbai airport to shut operations between 11 am and 2 pm

NEW DELHI: The country's second busiest airport in Mumbai will close down all flight operations between 11 am and 2 pm on Monday as a precautionary measure due to the approaching Cyclone Tauktae.

"With the approach of the impending Cyclone Tauktae, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is closing down all flight operations from 1100-1400 hrs of 17 May 2021 as a precaution. The airport has so far witnessed 1 diversion," Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the airport, said in a statement.

However, MIAL didn't elaborate on the number of flights likely to be impacted by the airport closure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds.

The city's Bandra-Worli sea link has also been closed till further updates.

