Cyclone Tauktae : Mumbai airport to shut operations between 11 am and 2 pm

"With the approach of the impending Cyclone Tauktae, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is closing down all flight operations from 1100-1400 hrs of 17 May 2021 as a precaution. The airport has so far witnessed 1 diversion," Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the airport, said in a statement.

