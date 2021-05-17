Subscribe
Home >News >India >Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi dials Uddhav Thackeray for Maharashtra cyclone updates

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi dials Uddhav Thackeray for Maharashtra cyclone updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 04:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea, which intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' early today morning, is currently 160 km south-southwest of Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state.

The cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea, which intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' early today morning, is currently 160 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". It is likely to reach the Gujarat coast by today evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.

So far, 12,420 citizens were relocated to safer places from the coastal areas. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are on orange alert while Raigad district is on red alert, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office informed.

As a result of the cyclone alert, the operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended till 6 pm on Monday, the private airport has notified.

In view of the high-speed winds, the Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as a tree branch fell on a train heading towards neighbouring Thane, a railway spokesperson said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi had reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone's fallout in a high-level meeting that was attended by several ministries and agencies concerned.

