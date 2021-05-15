Cyclone Tauktae: The Central Water Commission has issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, saying severe flood is expected due to cyclonic storm, Tauktae. In a tweet, the commission said water levels were likely to reach 'danger' and highest flood levels in both the coastal states. News agency ANI reported that as of 8 am this morning, rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu were flowing in 'Severe situation', all three above their danger levels. Kerala has already issued red alert for five districts - Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting during the day to review preparations against the cyclone Tauktae, the news agency reported.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep had intensified into a deep depression and will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the following 12 hours. This morning, the department tweeted: "Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae" (pronounced as Tau’Te) over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea: Cyclone Alert for Gujarat & Diu coasts (Yellow message)."

In its latest statement posted on Friday, the weather department said that Thursday's "low pressure area lay as a well marked low pressure area over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea in the same evening (1730 hours IST of 13th May). It concentrated into a Depression in the morning (0830 hrs IST) of today, the 14thMay, 2021 over Lakshadweep area near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 72.3°E, about 80 km south-southwest of Amini Divi, 360 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1170 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat)."

The department said that it was very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and intensify further. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning. The IMD predicted moderate to heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

NDRF DG SN Pradhan informed that a total of 53 teams were committed to deal with any situation - of these, 24 had been deployed and 29 were on standby-ready for 5 states - Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Five teams from third battalion Munduli, Bhubaneswar have proceeded to Gujarat for any emergency relief works in wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

Impact Expected

The IMD has predicted inundation in low lying areas of the Islands of Lakshadweep during May 14-16. "Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall causing flash floods & landslides over the coastal districts of Kerala, Karnataka & Goa during 14th – 16th May and Saurashtra, Kutch during 18th – 19th May," it said. It further said that thunder squalls and lightning could cause adverse impact on human and livestock as well as damage to loose and unsecured structures along the coast line.

IMD Advisory

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Arabian Sea till May 18

Ships are advised to avoid the area

Ports along the west coast of India may take necessary precautions

Naval base operations may maintain necessary precautions

Tourism activities may be restricted over the area specified for squally weather and rough sea warning

