Cyclone Tauktae: The Central Water Commission has issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, saying severe flood is expected due to cyclonic storm, Tauktae. In a tweet, the commission said water levels were likely to reach 'danger' and highest flood levels in both the coastal states. News agency ANI reported that as of 8 am this morning, rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu were flowing in 'Severe situation', all three above their danger levels. Kerala has already issued red alert for five districts - Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod.