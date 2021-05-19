Subscribe
Home >News >India >Cyclone Tauktae to weaken gradually in next few hours: IMD

Cyclone Tauktae to weaken gradually in next few hours: IMD

Fishermen pull fishing boats to the shore to prevent from damage from the impact of Cyclone Tauktae at Mahuva about 300 kms from Ahmedabad.
1 min read . 05:40 AM IST Staff Writer

Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are like to witness rainfall in the coming few hours

New Delhi: Cyclone Tauktae will move North-Northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next three hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of the 18th May, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India.

"Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours", tweeted IMD.

Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are like to witness rainfall in the coming few hours.

"19-05-2021; 0020 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana", tweeted IMD.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

