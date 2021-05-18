Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that is hovering over Saurashtra in Gujarat would weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours on Tuesday. The cyclone has wreaked havoc in at least five Indian states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra in the past two days.

At least 21 people were dead and 96 were missing on Tuesday after Tauktae slammed into western India, compounding the misery for millions of others who are enduring a devastating coronavirus surge. On Monday, the cyclonic storm killed six people in Maharashtra and eight people in Karnataka.

Although the cyclone was one of the fiercest to hit the area in decades, the Internet is in splits over the peculiar name "Tauktae".

What does cyclone Tauktae mean?

Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced as Tau'Te) has got its name from India's neighbouring country Myanmar, which means "Gecko", Praveen Kumar, IFS, shared this trivia on Twitter. Gecko is a highly vocal lizard in Burmese dialect, Kumar added.

#CycloneTauktae will hit Indian coasts soon. Do you know what it’s name means. ‘Tauktae' (pronounced as Tau’Te), a name given by #Myanmar, means highly vocal lizard #GECKO.



The cyclone names are given by countries on rotation basis in region.@mcbbsr pic.twitter.com/AakbZva8gr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 15, 2021

How cyclones are named?

Global bodies like--World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia, and the Pacific give names to cyclones. Besides, regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMC), as well as tropical cyclone warning centres, also prepare the names of cyclones.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is among six RSMCs in the world that have been mandated to name tropical cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region.

The WMO and UN ESCAP comprise India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Pakistan, and Oman. In 2018, the WMO and ESCAP included five more countries--Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Last year, the IMD released list of 169 new cyclones, which were suggested by 13 countries.

Why cyclones are named?

The cyclones are named to make it easier for people to remember and identify the storms. With a name, it is easy to create awareness and to send out alerts, and remove confusion where there are multiple cyclonic systems over a region.

What will be the name of the next cyclone?

The next cyclone will be called 'Yaas', a name was given by Oman. After that, cyclone 'Gulab' will make landfall in the region. Pakistan has suggested cyclone Gulab's name. As per the IMD, the cyclones that are likely to hit the region in the coming months include Shaheen (the name given by Qatar), Jawad (the name given by Saudi Arabia), Asani (a name suggested by Sri Lanka), Sitrang (a name suggested by Thailand), Mandous (a name suggested by UAE), and Mocha (a name suggested by Yemen).

