Cyclone Tauktae: What does it mean, how is it named and more

The next cyclone will be called 'Yaas', a name was given by Oman. After that, cyclone 'Gulab' will make landfall in the region. Pakistan has suggested cyclone Gulab's name. As per the IMD, the cyclones that are likely to hit the region in the coming months include Shaheen (the name given by Qatar), Jawad (the name given by Saudi Arabia), Asani (a name suggested by Sri Lanka), Sitrang (a name suggested by Thailand), Mandous (a name suggested by UAE), and Mocha (a name suggested by Yemen).