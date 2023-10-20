A new cyclonic storm is likely to bring chaos in the Arabian sea this weekend. A low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Arabian sea has evolved into a depression and is likely to upgraded into cyclone ‘Tej’ by Saturday morning, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cyclone got its name 'Tej' as per the system followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region. Cyclone 'Tej' is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday, according to the weather forecasting agency. The biggest anticipation about the storm is its location of landfall.

The recent data by IMD says that cyclone 'Tej' is likely to move towards the south coasts of Oman and neighbouring Yemen. However, meteorologists have often cautioned that storms are likely to deviate from their predicted track and intensify at a different point than the forecast.

In June this year, cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan.

According to the weather forecast agency, the low-pressure system lay centered around 900km east-southeast of Socotra (Yemen), 1,170 km southeast of Salalah Airport (Oman) and 1,260 km east-southeast of Al Ghaidah (Yemen) at 11:30 am on Friday.

Majority of models to predict the path of cyclonic storms are indicating that 'Tej' is heading from the Yemen-Oman coast, according to private forecasting agency Skymet Weather.

Presenting an unpopular opinion, the Global Forecast System models suggest a recurvature while positioned over the deep central parts of the Arabian Sea, steering the system towards Pakistan and the Gujarat coast.

Cyclone ‘Tej’ to have no impact on Gujarat The storm will rarely have any impact on Gujarat, an official of the IMD told PTI on Friday. The predicted path of the cyclone says that it will move towards west-northwest. That's why it may not have any impact on Gujarat.

"Weather in Gujarat will remain dry for the next seven days," said Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

A cycolonic storm is characterised by a maximum wind speed of 62-88 kmph, while it is termed a severe cyclonic storm if the maximum sustained wind speed reaches 89-117 kmph.

