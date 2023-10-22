Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: Cyclone 'Tej', brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) before noon on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of 21st Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct," the IMD posted from its handle on X.The storm over the Arabian Sea is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) in the early hours of October 25. The IMD further said that it was likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: Will Pakistan's coast areas be impacted by Cyclone Tej?
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and lies at a distance of 1850 km southwest of Karachi, Pakistan. According to a report, the cyclone will be called 'Tej', as per a formula followed for naming cyclones in the region.
The PMD said that none of Pakistan's coastal area is likely to be impacted by the system.
This would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year.
Meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted route and intensity, as seen in the case of earlier Cyclone Biparjoy which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Sindh and Gujarat coast in Pakistan and India, as per ARY News.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: IMD latest update on Cyclone Tej
As per IMD's latest tweet on X, “AVSCS Tej lay centered at 0530 IST of 22nd Oct over WC & adj SW Arabian Sea about 240 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 600 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 620 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct."
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: IMD issues warning for fishermen. Details here
As per IMD, Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southeast and adjoining eastcentral & southwest Bay of Bengal till 23rd October.
Moreover, the weather department states, Westcentral Bay of Bengal from 21st October onwards and North Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts from 24th to 26th October.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: IMD issues light to moderate rainfall warning in THESE states till 25 October
As per IMD,
-Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th October.
-South Assam: Light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely on 25th October.
-Coastal Districts of Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely on 23rd and at many places on 24th and 25th October.
-Coastal Districts of West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at many places is likely on 24th and 25th October.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: When will cyclone cross over the Yemen-Oman coasts?
The weather agency said that the cyclone will cross over the Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around the early hours of October 25.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: IMD updates on Cyclone Tej
As per IMD, VSCS Tej lay centered at 0230 IST of 22nd Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 260 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 630 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 650 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: No impact of Cyclone Tej over India's west coast: Skymet
Skymet Weather official Mahesh Palawat shared an update on Cyclone Tej saying that the cyclonic storm won't have impact over the west coast of the country. He also added that the landfall may be in the morning of October 25.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: Rainfall is predicted over some parts of Tamil Nadu
Rainfall is predicted over some parts of Tamil Nadu. “Moderate thunderstorms over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram & Tiruvallur districts," said Tamil Nadu weather on X.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: Cyclones in Arabian Sea have a history of uncertain tracks and timelines, says Skymet
In 2022, no tropical storm was formed over the Arabian Sea during the post-monsoon season, while the Bay of Bengal witnessed two tropical storms -- Sitrang and Mandous.
Cyclones in the Arabian Sea have a history of uncertain tracks and timelines, according to Skymet Weather.
Once the cyclones are over the central parts of the Arabian Sea, their preferred track is towards Somalia, the Gulf of Aden, Yemen, and Oman. However, on a few occasions, these cyclones take a detour and head towards the Gujarat and Pakistan coastline, Skymet said.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: What comes after Cyclone Tej?
Cyclone Tej will be followed by the Iran-named Cyclone Hamoon – whenever it may occur. The previous name on the list had been Bangladesh's Cyclone Biparjoy that made landfall in Gujarat in mid-June as an extremely severe cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: How are cyclones named?
The names are chosen every few years by 13 member countries and adopted in sequential order. The names chosen by various countries must be neutral when it comes to politics, political figures, religion and more. It cannot hurt the sentiments of any community or be exceedingly rude or cruel in nature. The names must also be short, easy to pronounce and have eight letters or less. The names suggested by various countries are used sequentially in a column-wise format.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: How was Cyclone Tej named?
Cyclone Tej was named by India and and features in the list of storm names adopted by the WMO/ESCAP panel in April 2020. The India Meteorological Department incidentally is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries. Read more here
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: Cyclone Tej heads towards India, set to intensify by Sunday. Know where it will make landfall
A new cyclonic storm is likely to bring chaos in the Arabian sea this weekend. A low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Arabian sea has evolved into a depression and is likely to upgraded into cyclone ‘Tej’ by Saturday morning, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday. The biggest anticipation about the storm is its location of landfall. The recent data by IMD says that cyclone ‘Tej’ is likely to move towards the south coasts of Oman and neighbouring Yemen. However, meteorologists have often cautioned that storms are likely to deviate from their predicted track and intensify at a different point than the forecast. Read more here
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: Cyclone Tej will not affect Gujarat, weather to remain dry for one week
A cyclonic storm taking form in the southwest Arabian Sea will not have any impact on Gujarat, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Friday. A low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 21 morning, the IMD had said in a statement earlier.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: Cyclone to intensify into a deep depression over next 24 hours: IMD
The IMD further said that it was likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours.
"The WML over Bay of Bengal concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 2330 IST of 21st Oct over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 620 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 780 km south of Digha (West Bengal), and 900 km SSW of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," the IMD posted on X.
Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: IMD predicts Cyclone Tej to intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm before noon today
Cyclone 'Tej', brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) before noon on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
