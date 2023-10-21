According to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tej, a cyclonic storm developing in the southwest Arabian Sea is not anticipated to affect Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, the IMD had previously reported that a low-pressure area in the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea has progressed into a depression and is projected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21.

Following the naming conventions for cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region, this specific storm is set to be designated as 'Tej.'

According to the IMD, the forecast suggests that this storm is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday and progress in the direction of the southern coastlines of Oman and the nearby regions of Yemen. Nevertheless, it's important to note that cyclones can occasionally alter their trajectory.

"It is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of October 22 and move towards the south Oman and Yemen coast," said Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

"Since the cyclone would move towards west-northwest, it may not have any impact on Gujarat (which lies to the east). Weather in Gujarat will remain dry for the next seven days," she told PTI.

Alok Kumar Pandey, the state's relief commissioner, has indicated that at the present moment, there is no immediate threat as the storm is currently on a trajectory towards Gujarat.

It's worth noting that in June, Cyclone Biparjoy, originating in the Arabian Sea, caused significant damage to Kutch and parts of Saurashtra in Gujarat. Initially, it was moving westward, but it later altered its course and made landfall in Kutch.

According to the private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, the consensus among most weather models suggests that the storm is directed towards the coastal areas of Yemen and Oman.

A cyclonic storm is defined by its maximum sustained wind speed, falling within the range of 62-88 kmph. On the other hand, when the maximum sustained wind speed reaches 89-117 kmph, it is classified as a severe cyclonic storm.

Furthermore, the IMD has reported that a low-pressure area situated over the southwest and nearby southeast regions of the Bay of Bengal (BOB) is expected to gain strength and develop into a depression in the west-central BOB by approximately October 22.

Rainfall is predicted over some parts of Tamil Nadu. “Moderate thunderstorms over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram & Tiruvallur districts," said Tamil Nadu weather on X.

(With inputs from PTI)

