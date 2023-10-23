Cyclone Tej updates: The deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in a bulletin. The cyclonic storm, after its formation, will be called 'Hamoon', a name given by Iran. Cyclone Tej was named by India and and features in the list of storm names adopted by the WMO/ESCAP panel in April 2020. The India Meteorological Department incidentally is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries.

Cyclone Tej LIVE Updates: Check Top 10 updates on Cyclone Tej here 1. As per latest IMD update, Cyclone Tej weakens and moves northwest in Arabian Sea, It added that during the next six hours, the cyclone will move North wards and weaken into 'very severe cyclonic storm'.

2. The system is currently located in west-central Bay of Bengal after moving northeastwards on Sunday night. It lies centred around 400 km from Odisha's Paradip and 550 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal.

3. As per IMD's morning bulletin, “It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around October 25 evening as a deep depression."

4. According to liver tracking of Cyclone Tej, the cyclonic storm is which has become a very severe cyclonic storm now, is closing in on the coast of Yemen.

5. The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality, and directed the administration to evacuate people from low-lying areas in the event of heavy rain.

6. Weather scientist US Dash said, "The system (cyclone) will move in the sea around 200 km from Odisha coast." adding that under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Odisha on Monday and at many places over the next two days.

7. The weather department said that light to moderate rainfall would occur at a few places in northern and southern coastal districts, besides Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal.

8. The fisheries and animal resources development department has advised fishermen not to venture into deep seas.

9. Earlier on Sunday, IMD had siad that Cyclone 'Tej' brewing over the South-West of the Arabian Sea is very likely to move North-West and cross the Yemen coast close to Al Ghaidah around the early morning of October 24.

10. Keeping in view of the weather conditions, Durga Puja organisers are preparing for possible rain and wind during the festivities.

