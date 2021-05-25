Cyclone Yaas: 2nd big storm in 10 days forces India to evacuate over 11 lakh

More than 200,000 people have already been moved from coastal areas of Odisha to safer places and the operation is still continuing, Pradeep Jena, the state’s additional chief secretary said in a text message. Sealing and fortification of doors and windows in hospitals and Covid-19 health facilities are also being done, he said. The government has identified more than 6,500 pregnant women with delivery dates before June 1 and is moving them to hospitals as a priority.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}