Cyclone Yaas: Eight flood relief and four diving teams have been prepositioned in Odisha and West Bengal to deal with any eventualities arising out of cyclonic storm expected to hit the eastern coast by 26th May. Four naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance, news agency ANI reported.

The agency said that Naval aircraft were kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Sunday. Then it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May. "It would continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near Odisha- West Bengal coasts around 26th May morning," it said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed teams in Odisha and West Bengal. In a tweet, NDRF chief SN Pradhan said that the teams were deployed In Bengal's Hasnabad, Sandeshkhali, Gosaba, Kakdwip, Sagar, Digha, Ramnagar, Contai, D Harbour, Kolkata and Howrah.

For Odisha and West Bengal, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places from 25th May with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently.

Wind warning

In its latest statement released on Friday, the IMD said that squally wind speed reaching 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and adjoining east central and southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday (May 22). It is likely to increase becoming 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from Sunday morning.

"It is very likely to increase further becoming 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph on 23rd May and becoming Gale wind speed reaching 65 to 75 gusting to 85 over major parts of central Bay of Bengal from 24th morning and would increase gradually till 25th May," it said.









