West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district. The Bengal CM also submitted a preliminary report on the damages caused by cyclone 'Yaas' in the state.

PM Modi reviewed the post-cyclone situation and damages caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state at a meeting where the Odisha government demanded long-term solutions to mitigate problems of repeated cyclones and provision of disaster-resilient power systems.

The Prime Minister then made his way to West Bengal, where the storm wreaked havoc in the coastal districts.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of cyclone Yaas affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is accompanying him

The meeting between PM Modi and CM Banerjee lasted for around 15 minutes.

"The CM has briefed PM Modi about the situation in the worst-hit areas of the state," the official told news agency PTI.

Cyclone Yaas, packing winds gusting to 145 kmph whiplashed parts of India's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least three people in Odisha and one in West Bengal and leaving behind a trail of damaged homes and flooded farmland, forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

After the havoc caused by the cyclone, heavy post- cyclone rains on Thursday has seen river water levels rising above the danger mark, placing four districts of Odisha - Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar - on high alert.

