Cyclone Yaas: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a video conference with the chief ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar to assess their preparedness because of cyclone Yaas, which is forming in the Bay of Bengal .

Shah reiterated to the states and union territory to make adequate power backup arrangements in all Covid-19 hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chains, and other medical facilities.

The home minister also advised them to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals as the cyclone Yaas could disrupt the movement of vehicles.

Shah advised the states to make adequate arrangements for securing them from losses and for evacuation of patients in advance, if necessary.

Further, Shah also reviewed the impact of the cyclone on oxygen generation plants located in the three states. He advised them to make planning for keeping a buffer stock of oxygen for two days.

Shah also asked state governments to ensure the safety of oxygen generation plants and make necessary arrangements for the safety of power plants to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and health facilities.

The safety of all shipping and fishing vessels, and all ports and oil installations in the area were also reviewed during the meeting.

He asked states and UTs to ensure that all fishermen are brought back to shore and the timely evacuation of people from low-lying and vulnerable areas. He advised them to disseminate messages in local languages over mobile phones, television, social media, and through village panchayats, to educate and motivate people.

The home minister stressed the need to ensure the safety of power and telecommunication services and their timely restoration. He advised the state governments and Andaman government to make planning and pre-position required manpower, equipment, and material at vulnerable locations.

Shah said that a 24x7 control room is functioning in the MHA, which can be contacted at any time for any assistance by the States and the Union Territory. He said the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, the Army, and Air Force units have also been put on standby, and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial sorties.

