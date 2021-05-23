Subscribe
Home >News >India >Cyclone Yaas: Covid hospitals in Odisha prepared with electricity back up, medicines for 7 days

Cyclone Yaas: Covid hospitals in Odisha prepared with electricity back up, medicines for 7 days

Puri: A police person announces cyclone related warnings at a beach in Puri, Saturday, May 22, 2021.
1 min read . 06:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The administration has assured adequate arrangements in terms of evacuation, infrastructure, shelters along with drinking water

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a cyclone developing the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall on 26 May. According to the IMD, the cyclone expected to cross the West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 evening with a wind speed ranging 155-165 kmph and gusting to 185 kmph.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena, has been reviewing the preparedness of the state to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone. Jena in a statement said, "I reviewed preparedness in crucial districts including Kendrapara, Balasore & Bhadrak. Adequate arrangements in terms of evacuation, infrastructure, shelters along with drinking water, have been made."

He further added, "We're keeping robust plan for post-cyclone restoration of electricity & telecom towers if required. All COVID hospitals have given alternate power backups. Adequate medicines &consumables have been stored at least for 7 days."

