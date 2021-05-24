The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the depression over east central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair and it would intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by today (24th May) morning and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

In its latest tweet posted early this morning, the weather department said: "Depression over east central Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression and about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours."

On Sunday, the department said that the low pressure area which became well marked over east central Bay of Bengal in the same evening had concentrated into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal and it was very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning. "...and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," it said.

The storm would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by 26th May morning. "It is very likely to cross north Odisha - West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the IMD said.

Rain alert has been issued for Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim. For Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Monday.

For Odisha, the prediction is for light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the north coastal districts on 25th. "Heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places in the districts of North Odisha namely Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Keonjhar on 26th May," it said.

