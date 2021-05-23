In view of Cyclone Yaas , which is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway has canceled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

These trains are cancelled as per the Norther railways:

-The Puri-New Delhi Special has been cancelled on May 24, 25, and 26 and the New Delhi Puri special on May 23, 24, and 25.

-The Anand Vihar Terminal- Bhubneshwar Special has been cancelled on May 24.

-The Anand Vihar-Puri special has been cancelled on May 24 and 26 while the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 26 and 27.

-The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi special has been cancelled on May 25 and the New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special on May 26.

-The New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special has been cancelled on May 24 and the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 25. The Anand Vihar-Puri special will not run on May 25.

-The Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh special will not run May 25, 26 and 27, while the Yognagri Rishikesh-Puri special has been cancelled on May 24, 25 and 26.

-The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi special and the Bhubneshwar- Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 26.

Separately, Southern Railway has also temporarily cancelled train services due to Cyclone Yaas.

Temporary cancellation of train services in view of #YaasCyclone pic.twitter.com/ZGdLMH6ixJ — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 22, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that a low pressure area has formed over east central Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday (24th May).

"A Low pressure area has formed over east central Bay of Bengal today (22nd May). It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over east central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in its latest update on Saturday.

As per the weather department, the storm would continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th May morning.

To review the preparations for the approaching cyclone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with senior government officials today, reported news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)





