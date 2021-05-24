The flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports are likely to be hit due to cyclone Yaas , the Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed on Monday. Meanwhile, several airports in the eastern region has also been asked to to be on alert considering the possibility in change in path of cyclonic winds.

As the cyclonic storm in approaching the eastern coast of the country, the civil aviation authorities is taking all the necessary precautions and keeping a close tab on its movement.

In its official release, AAI said, "While flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports are likely to be impacted by the cyclone; Ranchi, Patna, Raipur, Jamshedpur, Bagdogra, Cooch Behar, Vizag and Rajahmundry airports have been instructed to be on alert in case the cyclonic winds change path."

Keeping safety of airport infrastructure, manpower and safe flight operations in mind, airports have been advised to "anticipate, plan and protect" to safeguard the airport infrastructure and civil aviation services, it said.

Due to heavy rain and winds of 20-25 knots gusting up to 35 knots, scheduled civil flight operations at the Port Blair Airport in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been suspended for Monday, as per the release.

The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a "very severe cyclonic storm". It is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.

Senior officials review preparedness

Civil Aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the various airports in the region that might be affected by the cyclone. The meeting was attended by the AAI Chairman Sanjiv Kumar Singh, IMD officials, Indian Navy, among others

During the meeting, Kharola instructed that all preventive measures be in place at all airports that are likely to be impacted by the cyclone, to minimise any damage.

The AAI also said in its release that as per the latest IMD weather bulletin, after laying practically stationary over East-central Bay of Bengal, cyclone Yaas is very likely to move slowly north-northwest awards, intensify further into a “severe cyclonic storm" during next 24 hours and into a “very severe cyclonic storm" during subsequent 24 hours.

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of May 26 as a “very severe cyclonic storm", the AAI said in the release.

(With inputs from agencies)





